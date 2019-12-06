Home

HEAVER The family of the late
Annie Jane (Anna) would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support following her death on
15th November 2019.
Sincere thanks to all staff of the Garrick Ward and Newton Stewart Hospital.
To everyone for their attendance
at the funeral service in
Kirkmabreck Parish Church who kindly donated to the retiral collection for the Garrick Ward and League of Friends of Newton Stewart Hospital (£362.10).
Our thanks also to Rev. Stuart Farmes and the staff of Alex McCleary for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
