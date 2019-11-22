Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00
Kirkmabreck Parish Church
Creetown
Annie Heaver Notice
HEAVER Suddenly but peacefully at Newton Stewart Hospital on Friday 15th November 2019,
Annie Jane Heaver (Anna), aged 88 years, of Stronord. Beloved Wife of the late Harry Heaver,
devoted Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service to which all
friends are respectfully invited,
on Friday 29th November 2019,
in Kirkmabreck Parish Church, Creetown, at 11am. Thereafter to Machermore Cemetery, Minnigaff, Newton Stewart, for interment.
Family flowers only please, collection upon retirement in lieu of Newton Stewart Hospital L.O.F and the Garrick Ward, Galloway Community Hospital.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
