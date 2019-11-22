|
McHarg The family of the late Alexander (Sid) McHarg would like to thank all friends and neighbours for cards received in the recent sad loss, special thanks to all the doctors at the Cairnsmore Practice, also nurses and staff at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer for all their excellent care, also to all who gave donations to the Cairnsmore Medical Practice, which raised the sum of £183.59 and to the Rev. Edward Lyons for his kind ministrations and words of comfort and to the Crown Hotel for the catering, also to Ian Broll for his kindness towards the family and for
his professional funeral services.
"Doonholm"
Auchendoon Gardens,
Newton Stewart.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019