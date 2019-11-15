|
McHARG Peacefully at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer on Saturday 9th November 2019 Alexander (Sid) McHarg aged 86 years, of "Doonholm" Auchendoon Gardens, Newton Stewart, a much loved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) McHarg, a loving brother and
uncle of the family.
Funeral on Friday (today)
15th November 2019, service in Penninghame St.John's Church at
11.30 am, thereafter to Newton Stewart Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Cairnsmore Medical Practice, will be accepted on retiral from the service.
Published in Galloway Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019