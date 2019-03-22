|
|
|
Owen Wyn Peacefully passed away on 14th March 2019, aged 89. Beloved Husband of Jill,
Dad of Gareth and Sally,
Grandad of James and Rachel.
Funeral service to be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Monday 8th April at 2:30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, c/o Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services,
22 Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln, LN4 2LD. Tel: 01522 529406.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More