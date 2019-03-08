Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30
All Saints' Parish Church
Gainsborough
William Baker Notice
BAKER William David
'Dave' Passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at
Lincoln County Hospital aged 83 years.
Loving husband of Christine.
Father of Michelle, Darren, Vicki
and the late Dale.
Loving grandad & great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Monday 11th March at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
