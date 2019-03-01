|
|
|
DAWSON Wilfred Arthur Passed away at
West Villa Care Home Retford
on 7th Feb 2019 aged 97.
Husband of the late Margery
who lived in Misterton for 60 years.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints, Misterton on
Thursday 7th March at 11:30am.
Followed by burial at Misterton Cemetery. Buffet in the Church Hall
at 1pm. Donations if desired to Misterton Church.
For further enquiries please contact
Lincolnshire Co-Op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
Tel: 01427 612 131.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More