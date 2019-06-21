|
COLLINSON Walter
Of West Stockwith Passed away on
8th June 2019 aged 91 years, loving husband of the late Patricia (Peggy), much loved dad to Paul, Peter, Sonia and Nigel, father in law to Darren and Lesley, grandad to Josh, Jody and Abbey, great grandad to Chester, Skyler and Willow, loved uncle and
great uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 28th June at
St. Mary The Blessed Virgin Church,
West Stockwith, 12.00 noon,
followed by committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe, 1.20pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired may be made to West Stockwith Church. Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside.
Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 21, 2019
