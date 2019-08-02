Home

Wallace Boswell

Wallace Boswell Notice
BOSWELL Wallace 'Wally' Peacefully on Friday 19th July 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Pat.
Much loved dad of
Steven & Pamela, Wendy & Les.
Treasured grandad of
Luke, Sam, Vanessa & Michael.
Great grandad of Ellie, Archie & Henry.
Grandfather in law of
Jodie, Beth & Ryan.
Always in his families thoughts.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 7th August at 10.40am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 2, 2019
