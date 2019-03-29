|
|
|
NEWELL Vaughan Suddenly but peacefully
following a short illness on
Tuesday 19th March 2019 at
Bassetlaw Hospital, Worksop,
aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Kathleen.
Much loved dad of Barbara,
Sharon & the late Karen.
Special grandad & great grandad.
A dear father in law & brother in law.
Funeral service took place at
St Paul's Church, Morton
on Wednesday 27th March
followed by interment at
Gainsborough General Cemetery.
Donations if so desired to the
United Kingdom Sepsis Trust
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 29, 2019
