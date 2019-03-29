|
WESCOTT Valerie Peacefully on
Tuesday 19th March 2019
at Grosvenor House, East Stockwith,
aged 73 years.
Much loved mum, step mum,
nana & sister.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 3rd April at 10.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 29, 2019
