Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:45
St. Peter's Church
East Stockwith
View Map
Valerie Pullin Notice
PULLIN Valerie Janet
'Val' Peacefully on
Thursday 26th September 2019 at Grosvenor House,
East Stockwith, aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Merv.
Loving mum of Tim.
Step mum of Jacquii, Neil
& their families.
Grandma of Richard.
Great grandma of Eli & Faye.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Peter's Church, East Stockwith on
Monday 14th October at 10.45am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Peter's Church, East Stockwith
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 4, 2019
