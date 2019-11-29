|
|
|
ALDRED Valerie 'Val' Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her close family
on Friday 15th November 2019
aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved wife, godmother,
sister, auntie, great auntie &
good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, West Stockwith on
Wednesday 11th December at 11.30am
followed by interment at
Misterton Cemetery
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Mary's Church, West Stockwith
& the Dogs Trust cheques made payable to Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 29, 2019