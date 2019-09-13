|
SCARBRO Tony Tragically on
Saturday 17th August 2019
aged 36 years.
Devoted partner of Lauren.
Much loved dad of Amy & Ruby.
Loving son, brother & uncle.
Friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Tuesday 17th September at 10.40am. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
www.gofundme.com/f/tony-scarbro
or may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 13, 2019