|
|
|
SOWERBY Terry Peacefully at home
surrounded by his family
on Wednesday 19th June 2019
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband, dad & grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 3rd July at 10.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations is so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice &
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 28, 2019