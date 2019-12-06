|
|
|
SHARPE Terence 'Terry' Peacefully following a short illness on
Wednesday 27th November 2019 at
Lincoln County Hospital aged 80 years.
A dear brother of Doris, John & David.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 13th December at 10.40am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 6, 2019