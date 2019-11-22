Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30
All Saints' Parish Church
Gainsborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Booth

Notice Condolences

Susan Booth Notice
BOOTH Susan Belinda
'Sue' Peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital
on Saturday 9th November 2019
aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of Christopher (David).
A much loved mum of
Christopher & Simon
and a dear sister to David, Terry, John &
the late Margaret.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough on
Tuesday 26th November at 11:30am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice UK
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA, 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -