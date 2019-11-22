|
|
|
BOOTH Susan Belinda
'Sue' Peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital
on Saturday 9th November 2019
aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of Christopher (David).
A much loved mum of
Christopher & Simon
and a dear sister to David, Terry, John &
the late Margaret.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church, Gainsborough on
Tuesday 26th November at 11:30am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
St Barnabas Hospice UK
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA, 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 22, 2019