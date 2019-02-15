|
WILBY Steve Peacefully on
Monday 11th February 2019
at Lindsey Lodge Hospice
aged 75 years.
Bravely fought till the end.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Jackie.
Much loved dad of
Chris, Mark & Craig.
A special grandad and dear friend.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 22nd February at 10.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 15, 2019
