|
|
|
STAINTON Shirley Margaret Peacefully following a short illness
at Lincoln County Hospital on
Sunday 4th August 2019 aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ken.
Much loved mum of Karl & Emma.
A dear mother in law of Sarah & Julian.
Devoted nanna of
Sinead, Charlie & Grace.
Sister, auntie & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Helen's Church, Lea on
Wednesday 4th September at 10.45am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Gainsborough Community Wheels
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019