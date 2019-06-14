|
RAINSFORTH Shirley Jean
(née Antingham) Passed away peacefully on Monday 27th May at Lincoln Country Hospital following
a short illness.
She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Scunthorpe Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 10.40am. Family flowers only but donations in memory of Shirley to be given to Cancer Research UK may be left at the crematorium or sent to Co-op Funeral Directors, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 14, 2019
