|
|
|
COLLISHAW Shirley Peacefully following
a short illness on
Wednesday 25th September 2019
at Foxby Hill Care Home, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril.
Much loved mum of Louise & Joanne.
A dear mother in law
of Adrian & Richard.
Treasured grandma of Christopher,
Nicola, Michelle & Daniel.
Special GG of Emily-Jo, Logan & Connor. Sister, aunty & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Tuesday 8th October at 11.00am
followed by interment.
Please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Foxby Hill Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 4, 2019