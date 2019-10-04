Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Collishaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Collishaw

Notice Condolences

Shirley Collishaw Notice
COLLISHAW Shirley Peacefully following
a short illness on
Wednesday 25th September 2019
at Foxby Hill Care Home, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril.
Much loved mum of Louise & Joanne.
A dear mother in law
of Adrian & Richard.
Treasured grandma of Christopher,
Nicola, Michelle & Daniel.
Special GG of Emily-Jo, Logan & Connor. Sister, aunty & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Tuesday 8th October at 11.00am
followed by interment.
Please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Foxby Hill Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.