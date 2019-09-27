|
|
|
DANNATT Sheila Mary Peacefully on 17th September
in Grosvenor House,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Brian, wonderful mum of Sue and a dearest auntie.
The service to celebrate Sheila's life will
take place at All Saints' Church, Upton on Monday 30th September 2019
at 10.30am, followed by committal
at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers will be shared equally between All Saints
Church, Upton PCC and Dementia UK
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel:01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 27, 2019