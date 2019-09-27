Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Dannatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Dannatt

Notice Condolences

Sheila Dannatt Notice
DANNATT Sheila Mary Peacefully on 17th September
in Grosvenor House,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Brian, wonderful mum of Sue and a dearest auntie.
The service to celebrate Sheila's life will
take place at All Saints' Church, Upton on Monday 30th September 2019
at 10.30am, followed by committal
at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers will be shared equally between All Saints
Church, Upton PCC and Dementia UK
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel:01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.