Ruby Smith Notice
SMITH Ruby Passed away peacefully at
Gateford Hill Care Home, Worksop, beloved mother, granny,great granny and friend.
A committal service will be held
at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe, on Tuesday 26th March
at 2pm followed by a Celebration
of her life in All Saints Church,
Misterton, 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu are for
The Alzheimer's Society, Guisborough Branch, N. Yorks in memory of
Ruby's mother Gwen Archer.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium or may be sent
c/o Fields Funeral Service,
Nethergate, Westwoodside,
DN9 2DR. Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 22, 2019
