Roy Jackson

Notice Condolences

Roy Jackson Notice
JACKSON Roy Peacefully at home surrounded by his
family following a short illness on
Saturday 8th June 2019, aged 76 years.
Loving father of Sarah & Sally-Anne.
Much loved grandfather of
Dylan & Maggie.
A dear brother, uncle & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Thursday 27th June at 11.20am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support,
all cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 21, 2019
