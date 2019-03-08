|
|
|
AMEY Roderick (Frank) Passed away on
22nd February 2019.
Beloved Dad, Grampy &
Great Grampy, devoted husband of the late Barbara. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe at 2.40pm. No flowers please but donations in Rods memory are being collected in aid of Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital and can be sent
c/o Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Service, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS
Tel 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
