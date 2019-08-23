Home

JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Robert West

Robert West Notice
WEST Robert John Passed away peacefully at Lincoln County hospital
on Friday 16th August.
A much loved husband,
dad, grandad and brother.

The funeral service will be held
at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe on on Thursday 5 th September 2019 at 12 noon.
No black please. Family flowers only , donations for Parkinsons UK
would be gratefully received.
c/o J E Thurlby Funeral Director
Ashleigh House,
Kexby, Nr Gainsborough,
Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019
