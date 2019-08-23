|
WEST Robert John Passed away peacefully at Lincoln County hospital
on Friday 16th August.
A much loved husband,
dad, grandad and brother.
The funeral service will be held
at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe on on Thursday 5 th September 2019 at 12 noon.
No black please. Family flowers only , donations for Parkinsons UK
would be gratefully received.
c/o J E Thurlby Funeral Director
Ashleigh House,
Kexby, Nr Gainsborough,
Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019