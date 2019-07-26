|
OTTER Robert James (Bob) Sue, Simon & Hilary wish to express
their heartfelt thanks to everyone
who attended Bobs' funeral and
for the love & support received
during this sad time.
Special thanks to
Reverend Keith Lackenby for the
moving and personal service and to
Jenny's Kitchen for the excellent buffet
which followed; together with
Christine and Jenny
for their help during the afternoon.
Our thanks also go to everyone at
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
for the respect and loving care they
showed to Bob throughout and
their kindness to us as a family.
The total amount donated was £638,
which will be shared between
Ward S12 (Head & Neck)
and Critical Care at DRI.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 26, 2019