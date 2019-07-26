Resources More Obituaries for Robert Otter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Otter

Notice OTTER Robert James (Bob) Sue, Simon & Hilary wish to express

their heartfelt thanks to everyone

who attended Bobs' funeral and

for the love & support received

during this sad time.

Special thanks to

Reverend Keith Lackenby for the

moving and personal service and to

Jenny's Kitchen for the excellent buffet

which followed; together with

Christine and Jenny

for their help during the afternoon.

Our thanks also go to everyone at

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors

for the respect and loving care they

showed to Bob throughout and

their kindness to us as a family.

The total amount donated was £638,

which will be shared between

Ward S12 (Head & Neck)

Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 26, 2019