Day Robert Saxby Peacefully on the
19th of June 2019 at
Scunthorpe General Hospital.
Robert, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gwen,
dear brother to Beryl,
caring step-dad to June, will also
be missed by Vic, Elaine, Terry, Karen, Ben, Anna, Steve and Halyna.
Would friends please meet at
Holy Trinity Church, Messingham on Wednesday the 3rd of July 2019 at 2.00pm for service prior to interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be gratefully accepted for "British Heart Foundation" c/o
Jason Threadgold Funeral Director,
3 Burringham Road, Scunthorpe
DN17 2BA Tel: (01724) 865865.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 28, 2019
