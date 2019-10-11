Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Scunthorpe
2 Bottesford Road
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN16 3HE
01724 843 150
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
View Map
Rebecca Brown Notice
BROWN Rebecca
(Betty) It is with great sadness that the family announce that Rebecca (Betty) passed away on September 25th 2019, aged 90 years.
The dearly loved and loving wife of the late Percy, much loved and adored mum of Christine, Pauline, Dianne, Angela and the late Paul. Also a dear mother in law of Paul, Paul,
Richard and the late Rick.
Treasured nanna, great grandma
and great great grandma.
A dear auntie and great auntie.
A funeral service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Tuesday 15th October at 12.00 noon. Now resting peacefully with
Co-operative Funeralcare at
2 Bottesford Road where floral
tributes will be received or,
if preferred, donations may be
given to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 11, 2019
