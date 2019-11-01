|
|
|
SCARSEBROOK RAYMOND CARL Sadly passed away on
19th October 2019,
aged 75 years.
Much loved and devoted
husband of Christine,
wonderful dad of Gary and Paul,
and their families, a dear
grandad, brother and uncle.
The service of thanksgiving for
Ray's life will take place at
All Saints' Church, Upton on
Friday 8th November 2019
at 11am, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers
will be for Lincs and Notts
Air Ambulance Charitable Trust
and they should be sent to
the Funeral Director.
JE Thurlby Funeral Director.
Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs
DN21 5NF. Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019