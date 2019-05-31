|
HORSEWOOD Raymond Arthur 'Gus' Peacefully following a short illness on
Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at
Scunthorpe General Hospital,
aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sally.
Much loved dad of Tracey, Lisa,
Wayne and the late Carl.
A special grandad to Charlotte,
Samantha, Joshua, Annie, Keiron,
Jordan, Brandon & Krystl,
great grandad to nine.
A dear brother of Louise & Julie.
Good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Genewys Church, Scotton on
Tuesday 4th June at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Scotter Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 31, 2019
