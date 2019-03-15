Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Phyllis Peart Notice
PEART Phyllis
'Nurse Peart' On Wednesday 6th March 2019
following a very long and fulfilled life,
aged 99 years.
Committal service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 20th March at 10.00am
followed by a
service of thanksgiving at
Gainsborough Methodist Church
at 11.00am.
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation and
Gainsborough Methodist Church
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 15, 2019
