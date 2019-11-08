Home

THOMPSON Peter (Previously of Corringham)
Peacefully at
Holly Tree Lodge, Scotton
on Sunday 3rd November 2019
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Marion.
Much loved dad of
Christopher, Carolyn & Philip.
Dear father in law of
Lorraine, Graham & Karen.
Loving grandad & great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Laurence's Church,
Corringham on
Tuesday 12th November at 1.00pm
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 8, 2019
