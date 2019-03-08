|
JANNEY Peter On 21st February peacefully in Cherry Holt, Retford,
aged 68 years, and of Belton formerly of Misterton, will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 12th March at All Saints Church, Misterton, 2.00pm followed by interment in Misterton Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations if preferred may be made to
Cherry Holt Residents Fund.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside, DN9 2DR. Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 8, 2019
