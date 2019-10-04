|
|
|
ELMES Peter Peacefully in his sleep
following a long illness on
Friday 20th September 2019
at Grosvenor House, East Stockwith,
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Maureen.
Much loved dad of Julie & Catherine.
Adored grandad of Hayley & Annabel,
great grandpop of Elsie & William.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Thursday 10th October at 10.15am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation or
The Alzheimer's Society,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 4, 2019