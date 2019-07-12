|
COLLINSON Peter Andrew Suddenly on
Tuesday 25th June 2019
aged 58 years.
Son of the late Walter & Patricia.
Much loved brother of
Paul, Sonia & Nigel.
Dear uncle of Josh, Jody & Abbey.
Brother in law, great uncle
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 12th July at 10.40am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Royal British Legion
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 12, 2019