STOCKS Pete Suddenly at home
on Thursday 17th October 2019
aged 62 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Pauline.
Much loved dad of Peter & Daniel.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Monday 11th November at 10.00am
followed by interment.
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 8, 2019