Pauline Cooper

Notice Condolences

Pauline Cooper Notice
COOPER Pauline Peacefully after a short illness
on Friday 16th August 2019
at Lindsey Lodge Hospice
aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved wife
of the late Gordon.
Much loved mum of
Mark, Graham, Paul & Helen.
A dear mother in law, nanna,
sister & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Tuesday 3rd September at 10.40am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 23, 2019
