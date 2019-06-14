|
|
|
WHITEHEAD Patricia 'Pat' Peacefully following
a long illness on
Monday 3rd June 2019 at
Ferndene Care Home,
aged 67 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Phill.
Much loved mum of Joanne and
mother in law of Ashley.
A special grandma.
Loving sister, sister in law & auntie.
A dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Tuesday 18th June at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Lung Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 14, 2019
