SPRIGGENS Pamela Anne It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear
mum Pam, aged 87 years.
Mum was a well loved character around the town who will be missed by many, especially her children Stuart, Lorraine, Louise and their partners,
her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren. Reunited with her beloved husband Les.
The celebration of Pam's life will take place at All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on Tuesday 26th March at 1.30pm. No black and family
flowers only, by Pam's request. Donations, in lieu of flowers, will be
shared between Gainsborough House and L&NAACT and should be
forwarded to the Funeral Director.
JE Thurlby Funeral Director,
Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 22, 2019
