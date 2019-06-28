|
LEE Oswald Garfield
'Ozzy'
Peacefully on Friday 21st June 2019
at Grosvenor House Nursing Home
aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Gloria.
Much loved dad of Robert.
A special grandad to Corrine & Tyrone
and great grandad of Hope.
Funeral service will take place at
Gainsborough Methodist Church
on Friday 5th July at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Everyone welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Grosvenor House Residents Fund
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 28, 2019