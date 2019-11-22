Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30
St. Mary's Church
West Stockwith
Olga Harris Notice
HARRIS Olga Peacefully at home surrounded by
her loving family on
Tuesday 12th November 2019
aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late Seymour.
Much loved mother of Lynn and Julie.
A dear mother in law of
Christopher and Andrew.
A very treasured
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, West Stockwith on
Friday 29th November at 10.30am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society and
St Mary's Church, West Stockwith
may be sent to
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 22, 2019
