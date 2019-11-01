|
|
|
WOOLFORD Neil Finally got his
wish and died at Lincoln County Hospital on
16th October 2019 aged 85 years, following a challenging year.
Neil died in the presence of his daughter Angela and is survived
by his wife Wendy.
Angela would like to give particular thanks to the staff on the stroke unit, the ADSS team and Greetwell Ward
for the care and attention given
to Neil and herself.
Funeral service to be held at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Monday 11th November 2019 at 13:10.
All welcome. Wear what you want - your presence is more important than your clothes. Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, to
The RAF Benevolent Fund c/o
Lincolnshire Co-Op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS. Tel; 01427 612 131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019