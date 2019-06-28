|
MARSHALL Neil
'Nellie' Peacefully on Monday 17th June 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 58 years.
Dearly loved son of Alan
and the late Dorothy.
Father of Adam, Scott & Stephanie.
Brother of Judi.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 8th July at 10.40am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 28, 2019