Mick Dykstra

Mick Dykstra Notice
DYKSTRA Mick Well respected proprietor
of Dykstra's Garage.
Passed away peacefully
on the 28th November 2019,
aged 87 years.
Will be sadly missed by family & friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Thomas' Catholic Church, Cross St.,
Gainsborough at 11am on the
18th December 2019 followed by
committal at Respect Green Burial
Park, Dring Lane, Laughton
(sensible footwear).
Donations in lieu of flowers.
All Enquiries: Respect Funeral Service 01427 612992
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 13, 2019
