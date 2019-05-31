Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Colley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Colley

Notice Condolences

Michelle Colley Notice
COLLEY Michelle Suddenly
at home on
Monday
6th May 2019, aged 46 years.
Devoted mum of Lauren.
Treasured daughter of Susan & John.
Loved sister of Darren & Jayne.
Loving girlfriend of Rob.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Wednesday 5th June at 10.00am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Diabetes UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.