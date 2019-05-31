|
COLLEY Michelle Suddenly
at home on
Monday
6th May 2019, aged 46 years.
Devoted mum of Lauren.
Treasured daughter of Susan & John.
Loved sister of Darren & Jayne.
Loving girlfriend of Rob.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Wednesday 5th June at 10.00am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Diabetes UK may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 31, 2019
