JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00
All Saints' Church
Upton
Michael Fotheringham Notice
FOTHERINGHAM MICHAEL Passed away following
a short illness,
on 4th February,
aged 88 years.

Husband of the late Marjorie,
father of Jane, Jonty and Matt,
a dear brother, grandfather,
great-grandfather and long standing friend of Michael.

The service of Celebration of Michael's life will take place at All Saints' Church,
Upton on Wednesday 20th February
at 11.00am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers for All Saints' Church Upton PCC would be gratefully received
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director, Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough Lincs
DN21 5NF
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 15, 2019
