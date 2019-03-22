|
|
|
BOOTH Melvin John Mel's family would like to thank
everyone who attended the service and
for donations received in his memory.
Thank you to Reverend Phillip Wain
for his comforting and caring service.
Special thanks to the Doctors & Nurses
at Willingham by Stow Surgery,
Lincoln County Hospital,
Guys Hospital London and
Scotter Ward, John Coupland Hospital.
Many thanks also to Thonock Park
for the refreshments and to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
for their caring and
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 22, 2019
