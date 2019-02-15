|
|
|
BOOTH Mel Peacefully following
a long fight on
Monday 4th February 2019 at
John Coupland Hospital aged 56 years.
Loving partner of Tracy.
Good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Friday 1st March at 1.00pm
followed by private interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Mel's memory
made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 15, 2019
